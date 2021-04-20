Xi highlights significance of BFA annual conference theme

Xinhua) 11:18, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday underscored the significance of the theme of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021, which he said is convened against "a very special background."

The theme -- A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation -- is most opportune and relevant under the current circumstances, Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the conference.

