Xi makes six-point proposal for building community of life for man, nature

Xinhua) 14:29, April 23, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made a six-point proposal on building a community of life for man and nature.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

To build a community of life for man and nature, we must be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, Xi said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)