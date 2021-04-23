Home>>
Xi makes six-point proposal for building community of life for man, nature
(Xinhua) 14:29, April 23, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made a six-point proposal on building a community of life for man and nature.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
To build a community of life for man and nature, we must be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, Xi said.
