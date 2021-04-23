Home>>
Xi says countries should honor commitments to addressing climate change
(Xinhua) 14:20, April 23, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said countries should honor their commitments to addressing climate change instead of going back on promises.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
"We need to work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice, and focus on effective actions," Xi said, calling on countries to uphold the UN-centered international system.
"In this process, we must join hands, not point fingers at each other; we must maintain continuity, not reverse course easily; and we must honor commitments, not go back on promises," Xi added.
