Xi promotes joint efforts to control malaria with developing countries

Xinhua) 15:23, April 25, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The world marked Malaria Day on Sunday, highlighting the global effort and positive results in jointly combating the serious disease.

The following offers a glimpse of Chinese President Xi Jinping's efforts in promoting anti-malaria cooperation with developing countries over the past few years.

Dec. 4, 2015

Xi attended the second summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which grouped China, 50 African countries that have established diplomatic ties with China, and the Commission of the Africa Union.

-- On the sidelines of a China-Africa summit, then Comoros President Ikililou Dhoinine said his country is grateful for China's long-term assistance, especially the program against malaria that has greatly benefited the Comoros people.

Jan. 9, 2017

Xi attended China's top science award ceremony, presenting award certificates to physicist Zhao Zhongxian and pharmacologist Tu Youyou for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.

-- Tu won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of artemisinin as a treatment for malaria.

Sept. 3, 2018

Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, during wich he said that China was to launch a health care initiative.

-- China has decided to upgrade 50 medical and health aid programs for Africa, particularly flagship projects such as the headquarters of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention and China-Africa Friendship Hospitals. Exchange and information cooperation will be carried out on public health. Cooperation programs will be launched on the prevention and control of emerging and re-emerging communicable diseases, schistosomiasis, HIV/AIDS and malaria, Xi said.

-- "China will train more medical specialists for Africa and continue to send medical teams that better meet Africa's needs," he said, adding that more mobile medical services will be provided to patients for the treatment of cataract, heart disease and dental defects. And targeted health care services will be provided to women and children of vulnerable groups in Africa.

Nov. 16, 2018

Xi paid a state visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) and attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting, during which he met with then PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill.

-- During the meeting with Xi, O'Neill said that the PNG thanked China for its long-term and precious support in the country's economic and social development, the Chinese medical team for its help with malaria control and prevention in remote areas, and the Chinese side for its assistance in disaster relief and reconstruction after a recent earthquake.

