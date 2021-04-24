Chinese premier talks with Lao PM on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 14:48, April 24, 2021

The airport staff unload the China-donated vaccines at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, March 31, 2021.(Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Laos, he said, noting that the Chinese side stands ready to join hands with the Lao side to promote friendly exchanges, deepen practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for new progress in building the China-Laos community with a shared future.

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday held a phone conversation with Laos' new Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.

Li said that China and Laos are longtime friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, with the friendship between both peoples growing with time, noting that China has always regarded China-Laos relations as a priority in its neighboring diplomacy.

Earlier this year, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, and reached new important consensus on promoting the development of bilateral relations, Li said.

Li pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) dialogue relations and is also the China-ASEAN Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows a view of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Both sides, Li said, should put forth efforts to upgrade China-ASEAN relations, work together for the early entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, safeguard the security and stability of the regional industrial chain and supply chain, and promote free trade and the well-being of people.

For his part, Phankham said that Laos is ready to work with China in the spirit of "good neighbor, good friend, good comrade and good partner" and take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both countries to expand and deepen the traditional friendship between the two parties and countries in an all-round manner, and push for more achievements in building the Laos-China community with a shared future.

Laos is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international and regional affairs and push for further development of the ASEAN-China relations, he added.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

