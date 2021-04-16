Chinese premier stresses flood control, drought relief

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to step up flood control and drought relief work, as it is closely related to the overall situation of economic and social development.

All localities and departments should give priority to disaster prevention while combining disaster prevention, disaster response and disaster relief, Li said in an instruction to a video conference on flood control and drought relief held Thursday.

Efforts should be made to strengthen emergency response, risk monitoring and early warning, boost the construction of emergency rescue teams, and ensure the supply of emergency materials, he said.

Li stressed utmost efforts to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property against disasters such as floods, droughts and typhoons.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, attended the conference, calling for efforts to enhance flood control and drought relief.

