Chinese premier urges efforts to pool wisdom to improve gov't work

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held as part of the celebrations for the New Year's Day at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday urged efforts to pool wisdom to improve the government's work and promote sustainable, healthy economic and social development.

When chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li was briefed on the handling of suggestions from deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and proposals from members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2020.

In 2020, offices and departments under the State Council coordinated the handling of 8,108 suggestions from NPC deputies and 4,115 proposals submitted by CPPCC members, taking up 88.3 percent and 84.9 percent of the total, respectively, according to the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that relevant departments adopted about 3,700 pieces of advice and subsequently introduced some 1,500 policy measures.

Concrete results must be achieved concerning the adopted advice, the meeting noted.

This year's "two sessions" will be held soon. The meeting required that hearing advice from NPC deputies and CPPCC members and handling proposals, as an essential part of the government's work, should be integrated into the government's decision-making process and policy implementation, to help secure a good start for fully building a modern socialist country.

The meeting urged efforts to effectively collect and take in the advice and recommendations from NPC deputies and CPPCC members during the two sessions.

Proposal handling shall be closely incorporated into the work of the government, the meeting noted, adding that the quality of proposal handling should be raised.

It also called on relevant departments to fulfill their due responsibilities in this regard.