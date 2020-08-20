Chinese premier urges counselors, researchers to contribute more

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, poses for a group photo with newly appointed counselors of the State Council and researchers of the China Central Institute for Culture and History after presenting certificates of appointment to them in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged counselors of the State Council and researchers of the China Central Institute for Culture and History to play an active role in promoting economic and social development.

Li made the remarks in a speech after he presented certificates of appointment to newly appointed counselors and researchers.

Noting the contributions made by successive counselors and researchers during the past 70 years, Li expressed the hope that the newly appointed counselors and researchers will make proposals for overall development, pay attention to the livelihood of the people and voice their expectations, and better carry forward China's fine traditional culture.

Development is the underpinning and the key for solving all problems in the country, Li said, urging the counselors and researchers to make more targeted and forward-looking suggestions to keep the fundamentals of the economy stable, accomplish the targets and tasks set for this year, and lay a solid foundation for the future development amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and a grave and complex economic situation.

Noting that the purpose of development is to improve the people's living standards, Li said more attention should be paid to employment, medical services, education, elderly care services, and child care services, among others.

Li also called for efforts to pass on the country's fine traditional culture throughout the whole of society, especially among young people.