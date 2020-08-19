Commemorative coupons mark Forbidden City's 600th anniversary

A set of commemorative coupons marking the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City, the now Palace Museum, were issued on Tuesday.

On the obverse of the coupon is the Hall of Supreme Harmony (Taihe Dian) in front of a bird's eye view of the entire imperial compound, while the reverse depicts a dragon from the Nine-dragon Screen (Jiulong Bi), a porcelain screen standing in the courtyard outside the Gate of Imperial Supremacy.

The coupons were jointly issued by the Palace Museum and the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation.

This year marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City, an imperial palace of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, based on which the Palace Museum was built in 1925.