Chinese premier holds symposium with foreign experts in China

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday met with and held a symposium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with foreign expert representatives working in China, before the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Li extended festive greetings and good wishes to foreign experts in China and all those international friends who support China's modernization construction.

At the symposium, experts from the United States, Italy, Singapore, Nepal, Britain, and France shared their advice and suggestions on topics such as China's economy and finance, basic scientific research, COVID-19 prevention and control, education, scientific and technological innovation, and environmental protection.

China's economy made hard-won achievements and posted positive growth in 2020 despite the shocks brought by the COVID-19, Li said, adding that foreign experts also made active contributions.

China's economic recovery was attributable to its targeted and effective macro-policies. Market-entity vitality also drove the rallying, Li said.

Noting that China still faces complicated and grim situations at home and abroad, and multiple challenges, Li said the country would keep its macro-policies consistent, stable, and sustainable and ensure that its economy runs within a reasonable range.

As the largest developing country in the world, China has massive market potential and a long way to go for modernization, the premier said.

He stressed that China would handle the relationship between the government and the market through reform and opening-up while forging a new development paradigm.

China will further open up to the outside world and absorb all the advanced scientific ideas and research methods that are worth learning, Li said, adding that more foreign experts are welcome to work in the country.