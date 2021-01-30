Chinese premier chairs symposium to solicit opinions on draft gov't work report, five-year plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a symposium for soliciting opinions on a draft government work report, as well as the draft 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, on Jan. 29, 2021. At the symposium, Li heard suggestions on the two documents from non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personages without party affiliation. Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday presided over a symposium for soliciting opinions on a draft government work report, as well as the draft 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, heard suggestions on the two documents from non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personages without party affiliation.

Pooling wisdom from these groups on the two documents is conducive to the scientific and democratic decision-making of the government, Li said.

Facing various challenges and uncertainties, China will keep its macro policies consistent, stable and sustainable, Li said, adding that the country would step up reform and opening up to address the needs of market entities and the people.

Representatives at the symposium offered suggestions on issues including tapping the country's consumption potential and strengthening pollution control.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.