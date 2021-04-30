1st batch of Lao cattle exported to China

VIENTIANE, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of Lao cattle have been exported to China, the Chinese embassy in Laos said on Thursday.

The first batch of live cattle from Laos were shipped on Wednesday, from the quarantine of the foot-and-mouth disease immunization area in Luang Namtha province, some 360 km north of Vientiane capital, to the quarantine of Mengman port in Xishuangbanna of southwestern China's Yunnan Province, and were later slaughtered for exportation to China.

Breakthrough has been made in the trade of live cattle between China and Laos. The officially-launched export of Lao cattle to China is a bilateral agricultural cooperation project.

The first exportation of Lao cattle to China reflects the in-depth development of the China-Laos economic and trade cooperation, the Chinese embassy said in a statement issued on Thursday, adding that the export also helps promote the cooperation in the prevention and control of cross-border animal diseases in the Greater Mekong Subregion and the joint maintenance of bio-security in border areas.

The live cattle trade will steadily advance the building of the China-Laos Economic Corridor and help realize China's dual circulation strategy with the mutual promotion between the internal circulation and the external circulation, the Chinese embassy said.

