Chinese medical team inspects Lao designated-hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients
(Xinhua) 11:00, May 07, 2021
A member of a Chinese medical expert team (L) inspects a temporary hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Vientiane, Laos, on May 6, 2021. The medical expert team sent by the Chinese government inspected the Lao designated-hospitals for treating COVID-19 infected patients on Wednesday and Thursday. (Photo by Yang Lunjiao/Xinhua)
