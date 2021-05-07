Chinese medical team inspects Lao designated-hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients

Xinhua) 11:00, May 07, 2021

A member of a Chinese medical expert team (L) inspects a temporary hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Vientiane, Laos, on May 6, 2021. The medical expert team sent by the Chinese government inspected the Lao designated-hospitals for treating COVID-19 infected patients on Wednesday and Thursday. (Photo by Yang Lunjiao/Xinhua)

