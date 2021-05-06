San Mateo county at less restrictive orange tier in COVID-19 control in U.S.

Xinhua) 16:08, May 06, 2021

A man waits to pick up his take away food outside a restaurant in San Mateo city, California, the United States, May 5, 2021. San Mateo county, where San Mateo city sits, is currently at the less restrictive orange tier in COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

