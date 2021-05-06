Indian foreign minister at G7 "exposed to possible COVID-19 cases"

Xinhua) 14:49, May 06, 2021

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is presently in London, Britain for the Group of Seven (G7) foreign and development ministers' meeting, said Wednesday that he has possibly been exposed to COVID-19 cases and will conduct his engagements virtually.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible COVID-19 positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 meeting today as well," Jaishankar wrote on social media.

The Indian delegation was self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group, which also includes the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Japan and Italy.

India has been invited to the meeting as a guest country.

India has been witnessing the growing cases of COVID-19 as the total tally reached 20,665,148 on Wednesday with 382,315 new cases registered during the past 24 hours.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)