Chinese mainland reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 11:32, May 06, 2021

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported five new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the cases, two each were reported in Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, with no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported Wednesday, the commission said.

A total of 5,728 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,444 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 284 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,726 by Wednesday, including 314 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,776 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 12 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Seven asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 312 asymptomatic cases, of whom 305 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,160 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,462 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,074 had been discharged in Taiwan.

