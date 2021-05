People wait to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in India

Xinhua) 11:26, May 06, 2021

People wait to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at Jangpura area in New Delhi, India, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)