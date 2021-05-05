Home>>
Nearly 280 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 13:08, May 05, 2021
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- More than 279.90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
