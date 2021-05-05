China's Ruili clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks

Xinhua) 08:50, May 05, 2021

KUNMING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Ruili, a border city in southwest China's Yunnan Province, now has no medium- or high-risk areas for the novel coronavirus, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters announced Tuesday.

COVID-19 risk levels in two areas of the city were downgraded from medium to low from 8 p.m. Tuesday, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high infection risks in Ruili.

Dozens of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ruili since March 30. Local authorities launched several citywide COVID-19 testing campaigns to curb the spread of the virus.

