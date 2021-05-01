Xi extends condolences to Modi over COVID-19 pandemic in India
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
In the message, Xi said China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country.
Noting that he is very concerned about the pandemic situation in India, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, expressed sincere sympathies to the Indian government and people.
The human race belongs to a community with a shared future, Xi said, adding that only through solidarity and cooperation can all countries across the world defeat the pandemic finally.
Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the Indian government, its people will surely overcome the pandemic.
