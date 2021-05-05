Hong Kong plans to lift flight ban on Ireland, Britain

Xinhua) 09:06, May 05, 2021

HONG KONG, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Tuesday that if there is no significant change in the epidemic situation in the local and related overseas regions, the air travel restrictions on persons who have stayed in Ireland and Britain will be lifted from this Friday.

Inbound flights from the above places can be resumed and Hong Kong residents in these places will be allowed to board and return to Hong Kong from May 7, subject to the strictest mandatory quarantine and testing arrangements upon arrival, according to the HKSAR government.

Meanwhile, the HKSAR government continues to prohibit all passenger flights from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines from landing in Hong Kong, and continues to forbid all persons who have stayed in India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Brazil or South Africa from boarding for Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government will continue to closely monitor the development of the global and local epidemic situation, and will further adjust the relevant inbound prevention and control measures as necessary, a spokesman for the HKSAR government said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)