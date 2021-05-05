Chinese medical team arrives in Laos to help fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 11:13, May 05, 2021

The Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune (2nd L) and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (1st L) welcome a team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, upon their arrival at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, May 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

VIENTIANE, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday to assist Laos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong received the medical team sent by the Chinese government at the Wattay International Airport of Vientiane.

The medical team includes experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing, along with medical supplies, including COVID-19 testing kits, protective clothing, and face masks among others.

Kikeo, when talking with the Chinese experts on their arrival, said the Lao side is grateful that the Chinese government has sent the medical team to Laos, which reflects the profound friendship from the Chinese side with the Lao people.

With Chinese medical assistance, the Lao deputy prime minister said he firmly believes that Laos will win the fight against the epidemic quickly.

China attaches great importance to the cooperation with the Lao side in COVID-19 prevention and control. Ambassador Jiang said as a community with a shared future, China is ready to work together with Laos to get through difficulties, and the two sides "must share weal and woe."

Laos has been seeing a surge of COVID-19 infections recently. The country confirmed 60 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,026.

Jiang said the medical team will help the Lao side in upgrading the precaution and treatment scheme, improving the technical level and response capabilities, studying the trend of the COVID-19 epidemic and making corresponding recommendations. Enditem

