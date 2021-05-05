Chinese medical team arrives in Laos to help fight against COVID-19
The Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune (2nd L) and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (1st L) welcome a team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, upon their arrival at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, May 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
VIENTIANE, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday to assist Laos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong received the medical team sent by the Chinese government at the Wattay International Airport of Vientiane.
The medical team includes experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing, along with medical supplies, including COVID-19 testing kits, protective clothing, and face masks among others.
Kikeo, when talking with the Chinese experts on their arrival, said the Lao side is grateful that the Chinese government has sent the medical team to Laos, which reflects the profound friendship from the Chinese side with the Lao people.
With Chinese medical assistance, the Lao deputy prime minister said he firmly believes that Laos will win the fight against the epidemic quickly.
China attaches great importance to the cooperation with the Lao side in COVID-19 prevention and control. Ambassador Jiang said as a community with a shared future, China is ready to work together with Laos to get through difficulties, and the two sides "must share weal and woe."
Laos has been seeing a surge of COVID-19 infections recently. The country confirmed 60 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,026.
Jiang said the medical team will help the Lao side in upgrading the precaution and treatment scheme, improving the technical level and response capabilities, studying the trend of the COVID-19 epidemic and making corresponding recommendations. Enditem
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
- India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 million
- Hong Kong plans to lift flight ban on Ireland, Britain
- China's Ruili clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks
- India reports over 390,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally over 19.5 million
- Hong Kong reports zero new local infection of COVID-19
- Three airport hotel employees test positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan
- Xi extends condolences to Modi over COVID-19 pandemic in India
- WHO to assess Chinese COVID-19 vaccines soon: official
- Int'l flights to and from India to remain suspended till May 31
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.