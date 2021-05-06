Indian delegation at G7 meeting in self-quarantine: UK media

Xinhua) 14:53, May 06, 2021

LONDON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Indian delegation in Britain for the meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign and development ministers here is self-isolating as two members of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting that runs from Monday until Wednesday is attended by officials from G7 member states and representatives from the European Union, India, as well as Australia, South Korea and South Africa.

Two Indian delegation members tested positive on Tuesday, according to the Sky News report.

The India delegation was originally scheduled to attend meetings in-person on Wednesday, and they will now join in virtually, the report said.

The BBC quoted Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as saying that he was made aware of "exposure to possible Covid positive cases".

He met British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person on Tuesday, but will now carry out all meetings virtually, according to the BBC.

