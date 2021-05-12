China's Ningxia inaugurates sea-rail transport service
A freight train, first in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region serving the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, departed the city of Zhongwei for Chongqing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)
YINCHUAN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A freight train departed the city of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Tuesday, inaugurating the region's global land-sea transport service.
The train, loaded with 2,500 tonnes of products such as methionine, stone slabs and wheat worth 6 million yuan (about 934,000 U.S. dollars), left for the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, where the operation center of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is located in western China.
The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore, can reach the world through the Beibu Gulf of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the south by railway, sea, roads and other means of transport, with shorter travel times and lower logistics costs.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Ningxia logs 449 close contacts of new COVID-19 case
- Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge of Wuhai-Maqin expressway finishes final stage for closure
- Indian couple broaden horizons of students in China's Ningxia
- Pairing-off cooperation for poverty alleviation brings new prospects to Ningxia's Minning Township
- Ecological poverty-relief relocation scheme helps improve family's life in Ningxia
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.