Grottoes in central China welcome vistors at dusk

People's Daily Online) 16:03, June 11, 2021

(People's Daily Online/Zeng Xianping)

The Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province, launched a new activity inviting visitors to enjoy its mysterious and tranquil vista in the evening.

The grottoes are the world's largest treasure trove of stone carvings and represent the world's largest collection of Buddhist statues.

