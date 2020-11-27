Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
Longmen Grottoes: Home of the finest ancient Chinese Buddhist Art

By Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning, Emily Holder (People's Daily Online)    17:29, November 27, 2020

Located in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, the Longmen Grottoes are concentrated on the east and west cliffs of the Yi River, and stretch for one km, representing the best of Chinese Buddhist art.

It has more than 2,300 grottoes with 110,000 Buddhist figures and images, more than 80 dagobas and 2,800 inscribed tablets, all of which were created between the Northern Wei (386-557) and Song (960-1279) dynasties.

The scenic area has full 5G network coverage, and night tour programs have been introduced.

In 2000, this magnificent cultural relic was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as “an outstanding manifestation of human artistic creativity.”

 

