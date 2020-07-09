Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Night tours attract visitors, boost economy in Luoyang

(Xinhua)    09:02, July 09, 2020

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, July 7, 2020. Various forms of night tours in Luoyang have attracted a lot of visitors and boosted the economy. (Xinhua/Li An)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York