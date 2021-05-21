Video: We Are China

People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Guwahati, India

Xinhua) 09:35, May 21, 2021

People wait in a line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination centre in Guwahati, Assam, India, on May 20, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

