People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Guwahati, India
(Xinhua) 09:35, May 21, 2021
People wait in a line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination centre in Guwahati, Assam, India, on May 20, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
