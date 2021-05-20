Home>>
Over 449 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 17:20, May 20, 2021
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 449.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S., China support waiver of COVID-19 vaccine IPR: VOA Chinese
- COVID-19 vaccines may not work in some people with underlying conditions: media
- Island urged to allow vaccine imports
- UN chief calls for including women, youth, COVID-19 vaccine supply in Africa's recovery plans
- Study finds Sinovac vaccine 99.49 pct effective in immune responses
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.