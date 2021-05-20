Languages

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Over 449 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 17:20, May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 449.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

