U.S., China support waiver of COVID-19 vaccine IPR: VOA Chinese

A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sale, Morocco, May 18, 2021. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China have voiced support for a waiver of the intellectual property rights (IPR) for coronavirus vaccines, Voice of America Chinese has reported.

Earlier in May, the U.S. administration agreed to support waiving intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, according to the report on Monday.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China understands and supports the appeal of developing countries to exempt the IPR of COVID-19 vaccines.

International non-governmental organization Medecins Sans Frontieres called on those opposing the waiver to put saving people's lives as a priority, said the report.

