Over 435 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 17:12, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 435 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Recent reports of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland have served to boost the vaccination demand.

The record for daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered was broken four times between May 13 and 17, with the daily total exceeding 12 million throughout the period, according to the commission.

