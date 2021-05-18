Languages

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

People get COVID-19 vaccines in India

(Xinhua) 09:33, May 18, 2021

Medical workers inoculate COVID-19 vaccines to people at a drive-in vaccination site in Noida, India, on May 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)


Photos

