View of salt formations in southern part of Dead Sea
(Xinhua) 10:57, June 18, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2021, the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, shows the view of salt formations in southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
