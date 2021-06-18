View of salt formations in southern part of Dead Sea

Xinhua) 10:57, June 18, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2021, the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, shows the view of salt formations in southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)