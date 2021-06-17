Lives of people in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang

A shop owner polishes some of her wares while waiting for customers at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 30, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Ruohan)

Covering a total area of 39,888 square meters, it is one of the largest bazaars in the world, featuring commercial, tourist, and entertainment activities reflecting the local ethnic heritage. Hailed as the "Window of Xinjiang," the Bazaar, a word which in fact refers to a kind of marketplace, offers a wide variety of local products from Xinjiang and nearby countries, including traditional Uygur instruments, local foods, and stylish decorations, as well as showcasing unique music and dance performances. As one of the most famous landmarks in Urumqi, the Grand Bazaar attracts numerous visitors keen on exploring the city's ethnic culture and exotic flavors.

