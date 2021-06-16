Lives of people in Turpan, NW China's Xinjiang

A Uygur family harvests ripe grapes in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

With its dry and sunny climate, Turpan City has a long history of growing grapes and is famous for its local grape industry. The most iconic place of origin for sweet grapes is the Grape Valley, which runs eight kilometers long. Every year, the Turpan grape festival is held to celebrate the grape harvest, with hundreds of locally grown grapes competing for various titles. The festival is among numerous activities that draw in tourists every year, offering a boost to the local grape and tourism industry in Turpan. Viticulture is set to continue thriving in and around the city, and is one of the reasons the city has begun to focus on developing its own winery industry.

