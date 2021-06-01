India's COVID-19 tally reaches 28,175,044 with 127,510 new cases

Xinhua) 14:20, June 01, 2021

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,175,044 on Tuesday with 127,510 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.

The daily spike of new cases has been falling over the past couple of weeks. The cases registered in a day have fallen to the lowest level in nearly two months.

Besides, 2,795 deaths were reported since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 331,895.

There are still 1,895,520 active cases in the country with a decrease of 130,572 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 25,947,629 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 216 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country, and 2,780,058 doses were given on Monday alone.

Presently the third phase of vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. However, an acute shortage of vaccines is being seen across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as 346,792,257 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 1,925,374 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, including Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made Sputnik-V.

