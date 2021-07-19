Shaolin monks practice martial arts at Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple in Henan

July 19, 2021

Shaolin monks practice martial arts at Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, July 8, 2021. Located on the Songshan Mountain, Shaolin Temple is the birthplace for Shaolin Martial Arts. (Xinhua/Li An)

