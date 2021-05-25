From barren land to wonderland, agricultural park in C China becomes must-see place

Ecns.cn) 10:16, May 25, 2021

The undated photo shows the beautiful night views featuring dazzling light shows at a modern agricultural industrial park in Matouling, central China's Henan Province. Developed from a barren land to a wonderland, the park has become a large modern agricultural sightseeing demonstration park which integrates fruit tree planting, products processing, sightseeing, and natural-based education. It has become a must-see tourist attraction in the province.(Photo: China News Service/Wang Dengfeng)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)