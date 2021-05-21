Home>>
8th China characteristic commodity expo fair held in Sanmenxia, Henan
(Xinhua) 10:11, May 21, 2021
Photo taken on May 20, 2021 shows Malaysian coffee products at the 8th China characteristic commodity expo fair in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. The fair kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
