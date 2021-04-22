CNNC's deputy chief economist under probe

Xinhua) 16:44, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Liu Houcheng, deputy chief economist of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), is being investigated for suspected serious violation of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to China's top anti-graft body Wednesday.

Liu is being investigated by the discipline inspection team stationed at the CNNC and the Henan provincial supervisory committee, said a statement published on the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)