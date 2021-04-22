Home>>
CNNC's deputy chief economist under probe
(Xinhua) 16:44, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Liu Houcheng, deputy chief economist of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), is being investigated for suspected serious violation of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to China's top anti-graft body Wednesday.
Liu is being investigated by the discipline inspection team stationed at the CNNC and the Henan provincial supervisory committee, said a statement published on the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Henan sees robust foreign trade in Q1
- Int'l air freight route connects central China's Zhengzhou, Athens
- Lankao county in Central China's Henan embraces a sea of flowering Paulownia trees
- Central China's Henan boasts most top 10 archaeological discoveries nationwide
- People enjoy view of cole flowers in Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.