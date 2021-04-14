Central China's Henan boasts most top 10 archaeological discoveries nationwide

ZHENGZHOU, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Three sites in central China's Henan Province were listed among China's top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2020 unveiled Tuesday, the highest among all provinces across the country.

Other notable spots in the list include the Shuanghuaishu Site, an ancient capital city dating back around 5,300 years, the Shizhuang Site, where China's hitherto earliest granaries were found, and the Xuyang Cemetery belonging to ancient Rong migrants.

Henan's feat demonstrates the core status of Central Plains culture during the ancient Chinese civilization.

So far, a total of 49 discoveries in the province have been listed among the top 10 nationwide, which vary from those dating back to the Paleolithic Age, sites that are tens of thousands of years old, to those from the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Last year alone, Henan carried out 27 excavation projects and cooperated with 280 other archaeological projects, accounting for one third nationwide.

