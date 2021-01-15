Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Railway workers clear icicles off Guanyintang tunnel wall in Luoyang, C China

(Xinhua)    09:39, January 15, 2021

Guo Zhenzhong clears icicles off Guanyintang tunnel wall in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 12, 2021. Every year in winter, railway workers like Guo Zhenzhong are responsible for clearing icicles due to water seepage in railway tunnels to ensure safe operation of trains in Luoyang. "It is common to clear icicles four or five times a day. In extremely cold weather, it takes nine times at most. It takes me 26,000 steps to clear icicles in the 600-meter Guanyintang tunnel in a day, "Guo Zhenzhong said. (Xinhua/Li An)


