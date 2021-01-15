Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
China renews blue alert for cold wave

(Xinhua)    09:30, January 15, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and strong winds in most parts of the country.

From Thursday to Sunday, average or minimum daily temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the northwestern, central and eastern regions, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Some of these areas will see a temperature decrease of over 12 degrees Celsius, according to the NMC.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds, and suggested that traffic and police authorities prepare for icy road conditions.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

