Pic story of dedicated staff members at China's northernmost power supply station

(Xinhua)    08:14, January 14, 2021

Wang Shaoting conducts power line patrol in the forest near Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2021. Beiji Village, located in Mohe City, the northernmost city in China, could only rely on small diesel generators for power supply before 2007. After connecting to the State Grid, Beiji Village set up the northernmost power supply station in China, the Beiji Power Supply Station. Director Lyu Jiansheng and meter reader Wang Shaoting are the only two staff members of the station which is in charge of more than 20 kilometers of overhead lines and 70 kilometers of buried cable lines around it. The temperature in the village often drops to below minus 40 degrees Celsius, and they patrol along the line every once in a while. In 2020, the power supply station renovated multi-functional exhibition hall and canteen, purchased kitchenware and installed bathroom. "Now the working and living conditions are getting better and better. We are proud of this job. It is our duty and mission to ensure the normal electricity supply in the village," Lyu Jiansheng said. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


