Xinjiang adds record power generating capacity in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:49, January 13, 2021

URUMQI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region connected 10.84-GW installed power generating capacity to its grid in 2020, up by 11.76 percent year on year.

The yearly record came after a construction boom of new energy-powered projects in the region due to a government subsidy policy for wind and solar power projects.

New energy projects contributed about 5.8 GW, or over half of the newly installed power generating capacity last year, said the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang's total installed power-generating capacity has exceeded 100 GW, accounting for about one-twentieth of the country's total, according to a white paper on China's new energy development.

New energy power projects contributed 35.61 GW or over one-third of the total power-generating capacity in Xinjiang. It is of the largest reserves of wind and solar resources across the country.

