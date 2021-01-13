China's anti-epidemic workers stand fast at positions regardless of heavy wind, cold weather

Undated photo provided by Dalian Ocean University shows members of the university's anti-epidemic volunteer team delivering supplies to students' dormitory at the university in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Chinese cities are tightening control measures to tackle the resurgence of the novel coronavirus through the winter months following recent sporadic spikes in confirmed cases. Anti-epidemic workers stand fast at their positions regardless of the heavy wind and cold weather to support those in need. (Xinhua/Xinhua)