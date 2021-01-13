China, Myanmar reach consensuses on ties, fight against COVID-19

NAY PYI TAW, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Myanmar have reached consensuses on an array of issues ranging from bilateral relations to the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consensuses and outcomes were achieved during Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Myanmar on Monday and Tuesday.

Both sides reached consensus in principle on the action plan to jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the announcement by leaders of the two countries to jointly build such a community.

They agreed to cement anti-epidemic cooperation and improve the "fast tracks" and "green lanes" for personnel and goods movement.

China will donate a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar.

Both countries pledged to dovetail their development strategies and push forward cooperations such as jointly building the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone, the New Yangon City and the China-Myanmar Border Economic Cooperation Zone.

Both sides agreed to implement the five-year plan for economic and trade cooperation and upgrade the bilateral trade.

Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they agreed to extend the celebratory events marking the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the China-Myanmar Year of Culture and Tourism to 2021.

China welcomed Myanmar's assumption of the role of the country coordinator of China-ASEAN relations, and is ready to work with Myanmar to elevate the China-ASEAN relations, build a China-ASEAN partnership on blue economy, and strive to put into force the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement at the earliest possible date.

As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), the two countries vowed to play their role as the co-chair of LMC and promote water resources cooperation.

Both countries backed the Global Initiative on Data Security and pushed for the establishment of a China-ASEAN community of cybersecurity.

China supported Myanmar in properly addressing the Rakhine state issue, supported the talks between Myanmar and Bangladesh on the issue, and the early repatriation of displaced people to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

The two sides also signed or announced eight documents or outcomes, including the China-Myanmar five-year plan for economic and trade cooperation, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the feasibility study of a railway linking Mandalay and Kyaukphyu, and the launch of the Myanmar National Center of Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center project, among others.

Wang is on a four-nation tour to Southeast Asia on Jan. 11-16, which will also take him to Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.