Monday, April 19, 2021

(People's Daily App) 13:51, April 19, 2021
Lankao county in Central China's Henan embraces a sea of flowering Paulownia trees
Flowering Paulownia trees please the eye for people in Central China's Lankao county, but they were more than ornamental trees half a century ago. Photos taken on Saturday show a sea of flowering Paulownia trees in Lankao county, Central China's Henan Province. (Photos: Shi Jiamin/People's Daily)

