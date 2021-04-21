China's Henan sees robust foreign trade in Q1

ZHENGZHOU, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first quarter of 2021, a local customs office said on Tuesday.

The total import and export value hit 192.08 billion yuan (about 29.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 79.3 percent year on year and 50.1 percentage points higher than the national growth rate, data from Zhengzhou Customs showed.

Of the total, exports soared to 120.39 billion yuan, marking an 86.4 percent increase from the same period last year. Imports jumped 68.6 percent year on year to 71.69 billion yuan.

The province's trade with major trading partners including the United States, the European Union, ASEAN and the Republic of Korea reached 40.97 billion yuan, 22.89 billion yuan, 22.35 billion yuan and 17.63 billion yuan, respectively, up 198.3 percent, 70.4 percent, 31.7 percent and 162.5 percent year on year in the period.

