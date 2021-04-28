Home>>
CSL: Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs. Henan Songshan Longmen
(Xinhua) 09:43, April 28, 2021
Diomande (R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions competes during the 2nd round match between Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Henan Songshan Longmen at the 2021 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Guangzhou Division in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
